Moscow [Russia], May 5 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Thursday did not rule out the possibility of retaliatory measures against UK journalists in response to London's sanctions targeting, among others, Russian state-owned VGTRK broadcaster.

"It is high time to do it," Zakharova told the Solovyov Live show on YouTube commenting on Russia's possible retaliatory measures against UK media, adding that Russia had been "very patient."

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: US Helped Ukraine With Intel To Kill Russian Generals.

On Wednesday, the UK Foreign Office announced sanctions against Russia's state-affiliated broadcasters VGTRK and Channel One, as well as a number of other Russian media, journalists, and war correspondents Evgeny Poddubny, Alexander Kots, and special correspondent Dmitry Steshin.

To date, the UK has imposed sanctions against more than 1,600 Russian individuals and entities. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | New Ebola Case Confirmed in DR Congo, Says WHO.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)