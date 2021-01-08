New York, Jan 8 (AP) A prolific Russian hacker who stole data from over a dozen US companies and information about over 100 million U.S. consumers was sentenced Thursday to 12 years in prison after admitting involvement in one of the biggest thefts of consumer data from a US financial institution.

Andrei Tyurin, 37, was sentenced in Manhattan federal court after pleading guilty in September 2019 to computer intrusion, wire fraud, bank fraud and illegal online gambling offenses.

Prosecutors say Tyurin helped steal the personal data of more than 80 million customers from JP Morgan Chase alone.

They said Tyurin targeted financial institutions, brokerage firms and financial news publishers including the Wall Street Journal in the United States from 2012 to mid-2015, getting the personal information of more than 100 million customers of the companies.

Tyurin operated from his Moscow home, collecting over USD 19 million as he utilised a computer infrastructure across five continents, authorities said. (AP)

