Moscow [Russia], November 6 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian and Iranian Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Hossein Amirabdollahian, discussed on the phone prospects of the resumption of Vienna talks on the Iran nuclear deal, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Saturday.

The talks are expected to resume on November 29.

"The focus was on the situation with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and prospects of the resumption of the JCPOA talks in Vienna," the ministry said of a recent phone conversation.

Russia and Iran both support restoration of the nuclear deal in its original format, the ministry said.

"It was confirmed that that is the only right way to ensure rights and interests of all parties to the JCPOA," the ministry said. (ANI/Sputnik)

