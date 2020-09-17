Moscow [Russia], September 17 (ANI/Sputnik): The vaccine against COVID-19 developed by Russia's research center Vector does not provide life-long immunity, but guarantees immunity that will last at least six months, the head of the center's zoonotic diseases and flu department said on Thursday.

"This vaccine does not provide life-long immunity, and this is fine, as we do not introduce any changes [in our system] that will last forever ... We can now say for sure that the immunity created by this vaccine is enough for at least six months," Alexander Ryzhikov said in a live-stream on Instagram.

Also Read | US: Woman Holds Fatal Stabbing Suspect at Gunpoint Inside Michigan Supermarket Until Police Arrives.

One can be revaccinated safely, the expert assured. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)