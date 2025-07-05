Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 5 (ANI/WAM): Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, UAE Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development Affairs and International Organisations, attended a reception hosted by John Mirenge, Ambassador of the Republic of Rwanda to the UAE, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

The reception, held at Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi, was also attended by members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic corps accredited to the UAE, along with members of the Rwandan community residing in the country.

In his address, the Rwandan Ambassador praised the strong and longstanding relations between Rwanda and the UAE, particularly in the economic field, where the UAE stands as Rwanda's largest trading partner globally.

He affirmed the presence of numerous opportunities to further enhance and develop bilateral ties in the interest of both friendly nations, calling on Emirati companies and investors to explore investment prospects in Rwanda. (ANI/WAM)

