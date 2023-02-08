New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): India followed the G20 mantra 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' to help quake-hit Syria, the Ministry of External Affairs said adding that the sanctions don't cover humanitarian assistance.

India has sent humanitarian support in the aftermath of the earthquake that impacted the country.

"At this point in time, I think what should be uppermost in the mind is the G20 mantra, 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' and in all of this, the present becomes a testing ground on how we as humans come together... Sanctions don't cover such humanitarian challenges," MEA Secretary (West) Sanjay Verma said on Wednesday while responding to whether the sanctions on Syria hampered the delivery of medical assistance to the country.

"We've sent 6 tonnes of medical aid including protective gear and emergency use medicines," he added.

He said that the aid also consists of hydration supplements, life-saving antibiotics, and many more in Syria.

"Four flights have been sent to Turkey, two of them were carrying NDRF teams and two carrying medical teams. One aircraft carrying medical supplies and equipment was sent to Syria," the Secretary said in a special briefing on 'Operation Dost.'

After the Syrian civil war in 2011, the US, EU, Canada, Australia, Switzerland, the Arab League, as well as other countries imposed sanctions against Syria.

Throughout the Syrian conflict over the past ten years, Western countries and their allies have accused the Syrian government of using chemical weapons against the country's civilian population.

Earlier, Verma also said that India dispatched four military planes to Turkey and 6 to Syria.

"We received an email from the Turkish side for assistance. Within 12 hours of the meeting, the first Search and Rescue (SAR) flights left from Delhi to Turkey," the MEA Secretary said during the briefing.

He further informed that on February 6, an earthquake struck the southern part of Turkey and Syria and multiple reports kept escalating the magnitude of the tragedy and affecting 10 provinces but 7 of them are in severe condition and about 435 aftershocks occurred.

He said that in Turkey, 8,574 people were killed and 49,133 were injured and 6,444 buildings collapsed while in Syria, the death toll climbed to 1,262, and 2,285 sustained injuries.

While giving the details about the medical assistance that India is providing to Turkey and Syria, National Disaster Response Force DG Atul Karwal said that under 'Operation Dost,' the first team landed at Adana airport and the second was diverted to Urfa because Adana was crowded. Both of them are being converged at Nurdagi which is in Gaziantep Province, one of the worst affected areas.

"The third team's requirement was sent to us. It was under preparation in Varanasi and was airlifted and brought to Delhi today. I met them at Hindon Airport. In the next few hours, they would depart with 51 rescuers, a canine complement, and 4 vehicles," Karwal said.

"We have more teams in reserve because we don't know how many more teams will be required. The damage is extensive across a very large area and we are prepared to render whatever help any additional teams that India can provide to Turkey in this time of crisis," he added. (ANI)

