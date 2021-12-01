Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], December 1 (ANI/Xinhua): Saudi Arabia announced on Wednesday the detection of its first case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The variant was detected for an inbound citizen coming from a North African country, the Saudi Health Ministry said, adding that the infected one was quarantined and those close contacts were tested.

Also Read | Rockfeller Center Christmas Tree 2021: From Its History to Online Live Streaming Details, All You Need To Know About the Special NYC Event This Year.

The ministry called on the public to complete their COVID-19 vaccinations to protect the safety of all.

Saudi Arabia has been witnessing a drop in daily COVID-19 cases after serious efforts were made in fighting the spread of the virus, especially the nationwide vaccination drive. (ANI/Xinhua)

Also Read | Tedros Adhanom Says First Meeting of WHO Body to Discuss New Pandemics Treaty to Be Held on March 1.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)