Abu Mathen George, Deputy Chief of Mission in the Embassy of India in Riyadh in meeting with CBSE school principals (Photo: X@IndianEmbRiyadh)

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], March 16 (ANI): Abu Mathen George, Deputy Chief of Mission in the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, held a virtual interaction with Principals of schools across Saudi Arabia that are affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

George addressed the queries regarding the board examinations.

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In a post on X, he said, "DCM Abu Mathen George, joined by First Secretary Vipul Bawa, held a virtual interaction with Principals of CBSE-affiliated schools across Saudi Arabia. The DCM briefed them on current regional situation and the Embassy's initiatives to support Indian community, and also addressed queries related to the CBSE Board Examinations."

https://x.com/IndianEmbRiyadh/status/2033170702644236669?s=20

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The CBSE on Sunday cancelled Class XII board examinations scheduled in several West Asian countries as the conflict continues to worsen in the region.

In a circular, the CBSE said that all examinations of Class XII scheduled from March 16 to April 10 stand cancelled in case of the students from Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.CBSE also cancelled the exams that were earlier notified to be postponed have also been cancelled.

"Examinations which were earlier postponed vide circular dated 01.03.2026, 03.03.2026, 05.03.2026, 07.03.2026 and 09.03.2026 shall also stand cancelled," CBSE stated.

CBSE had earlier cancelled the Class X board exams, which were scheduled to be conducted from February 17 to March 11.

The conflict in West Asia has widened with the US, Israel and Iran targeting each other's energy targets, threatening the global supply of oil and gas.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the strategic Strait of Hormuz remains open to global shipping, but warned that vessels from the United States and Israel would not be allowed to pass through the crucial maritime route, reported The Jerusalem Post.

The Jerusalem Post cited an interview done by US news outlet MS NOW with Araghchi, who stated that the waterway -- a vital corridor for global oil shipments -- is not closed to international traffic despite tensions in the region. However, he indicated that Iran considers the passage restricted specifically for ships linked to the United States and Israel. (ANI)

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