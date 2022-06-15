By Saurabh Trivedi

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): A delegation from Pakistan and China arrived in New Delhi to participate in the eighth meeting of heads of Border Services of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states.

Also Read | Spain Reports Worst June Heatwave in Last 20 Years, Issues High Temperature Alert.

The three-day meeting of the Executive Committee of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) of SCO was inaugurated on Wednesday in Delhi.

The delegation, including senior officers from military and security agencies, arrived for a close-door meeting. The meeting will culminate on June 17.

Also Read | China-Russia Diplomatic Ties May Spoil As Beijing Bars Moscow's Planes.

In the meeting, the security situation in Afghanistan will be discussed.

The SCO comprises eight member states, namely India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyz, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Afghanistan is among the observer states of the SCO.

Back in May, a four-day meeting of SCO's Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure was held in the national capital.

The participants of members of the SCO grouping took part in the meeting between May 16-19.

The SCO is one of the largest plurilaterals, covering around 40 per cent of the global population and 30 per cent of the global GDP.

Uzbekistan is the SCO chair in 2022 and will hold the summit in September. India will hold the SCO summit next year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)