London, Mar 8 (PTI) Scotland Yard on Monday issued a new appeal for information in connection with the killing of an Indian-origin man in west London in 2017 to mark the four-year anniversary of his death.

Satnam Singh, 45, was killed four years ago and a reward of 10,000 pounds (USD 13,837) remains on offer for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for his death, the Metropolitan Police said in the anniversary appeal.

"Four years on from the death of Satnam Singh, the investigation into his murder remains very much active and we continue to appeal for information,” said Detective Inspector Louise Caveen from Met Police's Specialist Crime division, who is leading the investigation.

“Sadly, Satnam's uncle, who spoke of his family's grief back in 2017, has passed away without seeing his nephew's killer brought to justice. At the time, his uncle spoke of how the whole family were devastated by the attack and how they were desperate to understand why their relative was killed and who is responsible.

“I hope that four years on someone will come forward with information that can bring this family the peace they deserve,” she said.

Singh, from Hayes in London, was attacked by the roadside as he walked with a friend in the area on the night of March 6, 2017. At the time, a witness reported seeing a man speaking into a mobile phone and following the pair along Ayles Road in Hayes.

According to the case records, a car then drove up to them and a group of suspects got out of the vehicle and attacked Satnam and his friend. Following the assault, the suspects got back in the car and drove away.

Singh was taken to hospital for treatment but his condition deteriorated and he died from his injuries in May 2017. A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as bronchial pneumonia and a head injury.

His friend, a 28-year-old man, was not seriously injured in the incident.

Detective Inspector Caveen said: “Despite the passage of time, we still retain an open mind about why Satnam was attacked. I hope that now, anyone who was reluctant to speak with officers in 2017 may feel able to come forward.

"I would ask anyone who may have witnessed something that night that has played on their mind for the last three years to please get in touch with us. We are also keen to speak to anyone that knew Satnam at the time, who may be able to provide further information on his lifestyle and extended family”.

Her officers will be out and about in the area on Monday conducting patrols and raising awareness about the “substantial reward” on offer for any information that leads to catching the perpetrators.

“We are offering this substantial reward as, despite Satnam's tragic death over four years ago, his killers are still at large,” said Alexa Loukas, London Regional Manager at the charity Crimestoppers.

“Satnam's family are desperate for answers and deserve to see justice done. We know how hard it is for someone to come forward with information, but you do have options, and with Crimestoppers you can do the right thing whilst staying 100 per cent anonymous,” Loukas said.

To be eligible for the reward, the information must be given to the charity, Crimestoppers-uk.org, rather than the police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)