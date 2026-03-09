Gilgit [PoGB], March 9 (ANI): Tension continues in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan, where a recently imposed strict curfew and heavy deployment of security forces disrupted normal life. Authorities reportedly handed control of several areas to security personnel in an attempt to contain unrest following the death of Iranian leader Ayatollah Khomeini, leaving residents struggling to access essential goods and services.

Although restrictions have now been partially eased, the situation in the region remains tense. Daily wage labourers have been among the worst affected, as many rely on day-to-day earnings to support their families. During the strict curfew, residents expressed frustration over the closure of markets and the difficulty in accessing essential supplies.

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A local resident, Muhammad Zakir, said the situation in Gilgit-Baltistan had become increasingly delicate. He noted that a three-day curfew had been imposed and the area handed over to security forces, creating serious difficulties for ordinary people.

"During the month of Ramadan, people are already facing many hardships, especially when it comes to arranging food for sehri and iftar. Families need to purchase essential items at the time of iftar, which becomes extremely difficult under curfew conditions. Many people here are daily wage labourers who work throughout the day and earn money for their evening expenses. For them, such restrictions can have a serious impact on their livelihoods," Zakir said.

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The developments have once again raised concerns about governance in Pakistan's illegally occupied regions. Instead of addressing public concerns, the imposition of curfews and heavy security deployment has restricted movement and disrupted livelihoods, leaving residents struggling to meet basic needs.

Another local resident, Umair Alam, added that the curfew created significant hardships for residents. "Last night when we were returning home from the office, all the shops were closed and essential items were not available. People also faced problems arranging food for Ramadan sehri. Today, when I tried to go to the market, there was heavy deployment of security forces. While they say it is for public safety, ordinary people cannot even reach the market to buy necessary goods. The limited curfew relaxation hours are not enough," Alam said. He urged authorities to end or relax the curfew restrictions so that daily wage labourers, students and workers can resume their activities and earn a livelihood to support their families.

Observers say such developments highlight long-standing governance challenges in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan. They argue that instead of addressing grievances through dialogue and development, authorities often resort to administrative crackdowns, which further deepen public frustration and leave residents feeling their basic rights and needs are being overlooked. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)