PM Narendra Modi greets a kid as he is welcomed by Indian community in Paris. (Photo/ANI)

Paris [France], July 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi who arrived at Paris on Thursday afternoon received a rousing welcome from Indian diaspora in Paris.

They accorded a warm welcomed to PM Modi while raising slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Vandey Matram.” Many were seen clicking selfies with the prime minister while some sang songs and presented gifts to PM Modi.

It was a show of unity in diversity in Paris as people from different faiths and different walks of life had thronged at the hotel to shower love on PM Modi.

An Indian woman dedicated a song for PM Modi and she even got emotional while clicking a selfie with the prime minister.

After PM Modi’s landing, MEA spokesperson Bagchi in a video message said that PM Narendra Modi has just touched down on his visit to France.

“Behind me, in a very special gesture the Prime Minister of France, Elisabeth Borne has come personally to the airport to receive the Prime Minister in a visit that's just about 36 hours,” he said.

Elaborating on PM Modi’s programme, he said, “Prime Minister will lead the leaders, presidents of the Senate and the National Assembly….President Macron, who is principal host, is organising a private dinner today evening with formal talks tomorrow.”

“There is of course the main event the Bastille Day celebration which both Prime Ministers will attend later in the evening. Tomorrow there's a state banquet as well as inter with the CEOs and other personalities,” said Bagchi in a short video message.

In a special gesture, French PM Elisabeth Borne received PM Modi at the airport.

A ceremonial welcome and Guard of honour were accorded to Prime Minister Modi.

“Vive l'amitié franco-indienne! PM @narendramodi alights at the Paris airport. Accorded a ceremonial welcome. In a special gesture, PM @Elisabeth_Borne received him at the airport. PM’s intensive programme in Paris includes participation in the Bastille Day celebrations & a slew of engagements with the French leadership, Indian diaspora, CEOs and prominent personalities,” tweeted Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson upon PM Modi’s arrival.

A large number of people of the Indian community had gathered outside the hotel in Paris.

Prime Minister Modi will be attending the Bastille Day Parade as Guest of Honour on invitation by Emmanuel Macron, President of France. This visit also marks the celebration of 25th anniversary of India-France Strategic Partnership. (ANI)

