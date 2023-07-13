A Japanese Steak House in Florida recently faced scrutiny as the presence of a drug was found in the soy sauce served at the eatery. Weeks after methamphetamine was found in the soy sauce of the Nikko Japanese Steak and Sushi Bar, the eatery announced on Friday that they are closing the business after running it for ten years.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office had carried out investigations in this case as seven people were hospitalized after eating at the Nikko Japanese Steak and Sushi Bar on June 10. During the investigation, the detectives from Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office tested two soy sauce bottles and unopened to-go packets. Both the results came positive for methamphetamine. US Beaches Get Covered in Poop: More Than Half of American Beaches Unsafe for Swim Due to Feces Contamination, Finds Report.

"Our Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating an incident that is believed to have occurred at Nikko’s Japanese Steak House in Pace [sic]," wrote Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office in their Facebook post.

Here's Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office FL's Facebook Post:

"Our investigators are actively working with the help of the Department of Business and Professional Regulations. Additionally, the Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco is also conducting an independent investigation of this incident [sic]," Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office mentioned in their Facebook post. Rare Fish Living on Land Found in Missouri! 'Frankenfish' From Northern Snakehead Species Family Can Survive On Land For Days.

All seven victims were treated at the Santa Rosa Medical Center, which found that they had ingested the drug. The hospital also tested the food and found the presence of the drug. As per reports, the owners of the Nikko Japanese Steak and Sushi Bar took to Facebook to announce the closing of the restaurant after running it for ten years.

