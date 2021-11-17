Kathmandu, Nov 17 (PTI) Two senior US officials will visit Nepal to address challenges like Covid-19, climate change and strengthening democracies as the two nations mark their 75 years of diplomatic relations, the US embassy here said.

While US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Donald Lu will arrive in Kathmandu on Wednesday, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Kelly Keiderling will arrive here on Thursday, it said in a press statement.

Also Read | Air Pollution Didn't Drop During COVID-19 Lockdown in India As Thought: Study.

The visit is taking place on the occasion of 75 years of diplomatic relations between Nepal and US, the statement said.

As part of US President Joe Biden's top priorities, Lu and Keiderling "will address challenges like Covid-19, climate change, and strengthening democracies," the embassy said.

Also Read | New US Travel Advisory Urges Citizens to Reconsider Travelling to India.

During his two-day visit, Lu will call on Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and other ministers of the government, according to US embassy sources. The US official will also hold meetings with high-level government officials and visit cultural heritage sites. Keiderling will also meet Nepalese leaders and emerging civil society leaders.

The high-level visits from Washington will take place at a time when China is stepping up its forays into Nepal through various infrastructure ventures, including the trans-Himalayan connectivity projects, under Beijing's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

China launched the BRI in 2013 to fund infrastructure projects across the world, taking advantage of its USD 3.21 trillion forex reserves to further Beijing's global influence.

According to the US State Department website, America and Nepal established diplomatic relations in 1948.

"Bilateral relations are friendly," it noted, underlining that primary US objectives in Nepal include supporting a stable, democratic Nepal that respects the rule of law; promoting investor-friendly economic development; and improving disaster risk management systems.

Underlining that USAID is advancing Washington's Indo-Pacific vision through bilateral and regional partnerships to strengthen democratic systems, foster economic growth, and improve the management of natural resources, the website noted that its work in Nepal supports these objectives by "promoting transparency and inclusive governance; supporting smart investment policies, regulations and practices; and advancing the sustainable management of natural resources".

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is primarily responsible for administering civilian foreign aid and development assistance.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)