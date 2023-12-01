Dubai [UAE], December 1 (ANI): Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Friday extended an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Serbia.

"I have just extended my invitation in an informal way to PM Modi and I hope we will be able to host him in Serbia as soon as possible," the Serbian President said.

Also Read | RBI, Bank of England Sign MoU on Exchange of Information Related to Clearing Corporation of India.

Speaking on India-Serbia relations, Vucic said: "We have a very good relationship. I visited India and went to Gujarat."

He further said: "I spoke to PM Modi several years ago. In the meantime, we had visits by the President and Vice President of India to Serbia and we are developing our relationship in a very good way."

Also Read | COP28 Summit 2023: India Presented Excellent Example of Balance Between Ecology and Economy Before World, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

The remarks by Vucic came during his visit to the UAE to attend the World Climate Action Summit of the Conference of Parties-28.

COP28 will provide an opportunity to review progress made under the Paris Agreement and chart a path for future courses on climate action.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu recently said India and Serbia have always shared an understanding of each other's core interests.

The President was addressing the Indian diaspora in the Serbian capital, Belgrade.

The President interacted with the diaspora and friends of India at a community reception hosted by the Ambassador of India to Serbia, Sanjiv Kohli, in Belgrade.

Addressing the gathering, the President said that India and Serbia are ancient lands. In the modern era, India's relations with Serbia were particularly defined in the context of the Non-Aligned Movement, she noted, adding that India and Serbia have always shared an understanding of each other's core interests.

She added that based on this bilateral foundation, she would look forward to interacting with the Serbian leadership during her visit, the office of the President of India said in a release.

Expressing her gratitude to the friends of India in Serbia and the love and adulation that she has received, the President underlined that their contribution to building friendship and understanding between Serbia and India is crucial.

Pointing out India's role as a first responder, a voice of the global south and a responsible development partner, President Murmu said Serbia has been a valuable partner in India's sustainable development cooperation programmes.

"Each of these aspects reflects our quest towards becoming a leading power," she added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)