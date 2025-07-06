Peshawar, Jul 6 (PTI) Torrential rains and flash floods have resulted in the death of at least seven persons, injured scores of others and damaged properties across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces in Pakistan during the last 24 hours, authorities said Saturday.

The current spell of rains – the monsoon showers – is expected to continue until July 11, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said and issued an alert to all district administrations, urging them to remain vigilant and take pre-emptive measures.

The PDMA, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said the province has been particularly hard-hit, with five people dead and one injured due to the rains and flash floods.

One man, two women and two children died while a child was injured in rain related incidents over the last 24 hours in Bunner, Malakand, and Mansehra areas of the province, the PDMA report said.

The PDMA Punjab, while detailing the damages caused by the rainfall across various districts of the province over the past 24 hours, said a woman and a child died and six were injured in Rawalpindi and Gujranwala due to the collapse of dilapidated buildings.

The PDMA Director-General Irfan Ali Kathia has instructed the administrations of the affected districts to ensure immediate aid to the affected families and provide the best possible medical facilities to the injured.

Earlier, on June 28, the PDMA officials had said that at least 34 persons, including 16 children, had died and 46 injured in separate rain-related incidents over three days as heavy rains of pre-monsoon showers lashed across many regions of Pakistan.

