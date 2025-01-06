Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 6 (ANI/WAM): The Correctional and Rehabilitation Policies Committee of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department recently held its periodic meeting to review the outcomes of seven technical development projects implemented in 2024.

These projects were designed to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of correctional and rehabilitation centres across the emirate by leveraging smart solutions and digital technologies.

Also Read | What Is Inauguration Day 2025? Why Does Inauguration Day Fall on January 20? All About the Swearing-In of US President-Elect Donald Trump.

During the meeting, chaired by Counsellor Youssef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, the committee assessed the results of these initiatives and their role in improving operational processes, adopting innovative centre management solutions, and upgrading smart monitoring systems and alternative punishment measures.

Al Abri emphasised that the development of the rehabilitation and alternative punishment systems aligns with the directives of Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department.

Also Read | Buddha Air Kathmandu-Bhadrapur Flight 953 Reports Flames in Its Left Engine, Makes Emergency Landing at Tribhuvan Airport in Nepal.

These directives focus on fostering an innovative and sustainable correctional approach to reinforce Abu Dhabi's position as a global leader in advanced justice systems based on human values and innovation.

He explained that this approach aims to enhance the role of correctional centres by providing pioneering programmes that rehabilitate inmates and facilitate their reintegration into society as productive members.

This is achieved by adopting best practices and leveraging modern technologies to address global trends in criminal justice while upholding the principles of justice and the rule of law.

Al Abri highlighted the significance of monitoring performance indicators related to alternative punishments and strengthening cooperation with strategic partners in this area.

He noted that such collaboration serves as a cornerstone for achieving the rehabilitation and social reintegration of inmates. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)