Islamabad [Pakistan], March 16 (ANI): Seven tribeswomen and children belonging to the Akhorwal tribe of the Darra Adamkhel tribal subdivision were injured as Akakhel and Maroofkhel tribes of the neighbouring Khyber district launched rockets at their houses over a decades-long land dispute on Wednesday, Dawn reported.

Azam Khan, a local official, said that Darra assistant commissioner Ashrafuddin called the Khyber administration for halting the hostilities after the firing, as per the news report. Later, he also called a meeting of the elders from both sides at the Eagle Fort to effect a cease-fire.

According to the official, five missiles were fired from the Khyber side, which landed and exploded in a populated area. The official said that the missiles had been used for the first time as earlier only automatic weapons were used, as per the Dawn report.

Azam Khan further said that the Khyber tribes had been raising a demand for fresh demarcation of the disputed land. The official said that the Khyber tribes laid claim over the Akhorwal land, which as per the revenue record, was the property of the Darra Adamkhel tribe for centuries, as per the news report.

Meanwhile, the Darra women, who have been married in other districts, have urged the local administration to declare a local custom illegal that denies them a share in the profit from coal mining, as per the Dawn report.

The women have raised the demand for equal ownership rights over the coal mines, which have been denied to them under outdated traditions. They condemned the ruling that any women married outside Darra were not entitled to profit from coal mines. (ANI)

