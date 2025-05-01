Tokyo [Japan], May 1 (ANI): The Shake Hand Forum between India and Hokkaido was held in Tokyo, with Indian Ambassador to Japan Sibi George playing a key role in strengthening ties between the two countries. The northern prefecture of Hokkaido responded positively to his recommendations.

Sibi George, Ambassador of India to Japan, said, "These are 1500 success stories. I am very happy that this number is growing very fast. When I was talking to His Excellency, the governor, whose name is Suzuki, I was told that in India, we have so many Suzuki cars. Anywhere you go in India, you see a society. But it's second. So I have invited him to visit India, leading a business delegation and a delegation of the members of the assembly from here."

Governor of Hokkaido, Naomichi Suzuki, said, "As the Governor of Hokkaido, I am truly delighted by this event. Hokkaido welcomes approximately 2.3 million visitors annually, as it is one of Japan's most attractive sightseeing destinations. In winter, visitors can enjoy breathtaking snowy landscapes, which are among the region's most iconic attractions. With its distinct four seasons, Hokkaido offers experiences that are uniquely different and often unprecedented compared to those in Tokyo or Kyoto."

Satoru Nakayama, Hokkaido Tourism Organisation, said, "The charms of Hokkaido lie in its dynamic natural beauty, rich food culture, and unique traditions. Indian people deeply love cinema, and Hokkaido offers a stunning backdrop for Indian film productions. I hope many Indian visitors will come to explore these filming locations and experience Hokkaido's culture, cuisine, and natural wonders."

In Hokkaido, the Japanese semiconductor company Rapidus is striving to produce 2-nanometer semiconductors. Foreign IT engineers from warmer countries are working there with great satisfaction.

Sibi George, Ambassador of India to Japan, said, "We need to increase the numbers. Increase the number of Japanese companies in India. For that, we need to get the small and medium-scale companies to come forward. And there are the medium-scale companies. These are in the prefectures. Hokkaido has a large number of smaller, medium-scale companies that use high technology. So I am looking at getting these companies to work with India so that we can expand the relationship in terms of number and quality. So, quality and quantity both are what I am looking at."

Indian and Japanese participants shared their experiences practising Indian yoga, which is known for promoting good health and physical strength. (ANI)

