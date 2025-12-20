Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 20 (ANI): The post-mortem examination of Inqilab Moncho leader Sharif Osman bin Hadi is currently underway at Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in Dhaka ahead of his burial later on Saturday.

Police officials said Hadi's body was taken to the Hospital earlier this morning, where forensic procedures are being conducted under strict security arrangements. Police personnel have been deployed in and around the hospital to ensure law and order, BD News reported.

Once the post-mortem is completed, the body will be moved to the Parliament complex, where funeral prayers are scheduled to take place in the afternoon.

Security has been significantly increased in several parts of the capital ahead of the funeral, with authorities expecting a large turnout of supporters and political activists.

Restrictions have been imposed around Manik Mia Avenue, located near the Parliament building, and traffic movement has been diverted from multiple surrounding roads.

Officials have advised those attending the funeral not to carry bags or heavy items, citing security reasons, BD News reported.

In a social media post, Inqlaib Moncho said that the family has decided to bury him beside the grave of Bangladesh's national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam. The organisation said the decision was taken in accordance with the wishes of the family.

Meanwhile, the interim government announced that a day of state mourning will be observed today. The announcement was made late Thursday by interim government chief adviser Muhammad Yunus. National flags were lowered to half-mast at government offices across the country, including the Secretariat in Dhaka.

Special prayers were held after Friday prayers at mosques nationwide, while places of worship of other faiths also organised prayer gatherings in his memory.

Hadi had recently announced to contest the Dhaka-8 constituency elections as an independent candidate.

On December 12, he was shot while travelling in a rickshaw in Dhaka's Bijoynagar area. According to police, two attackers riding a motorcycle opened fire at close range before fleeing the scene, BD News reported.

He was initially taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital and later shifted to a private hospital as his condition deteriorated.

On December 15, he was flown to Singapore by air ambulance for advanced medical treatment. He succumbed to his injuries on December 18.

Following news of his death, protests erupted across Dhaka, with activists demanding justice for their slain leader. Several rounds of demonstrations were reported on Friday, after Hadi's body was brought back to the capital. (ANI)

