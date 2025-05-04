Islamabad, May 4: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday during a telephonic conversation with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim rejected any effort to link his country to the Pahalgam terror attack, according to a media report. Radio Pakistan reported that Sharif during the conversation, shared Pakistan's concerns over the prevailing tensions in South Asia as a result of India's “provocative behaviour” since the April 22 terror attack.

He “categorically rejected any attempt to link Pakistan to the incident, without sharing any evidence and reiterated Pakistan's offer for an international, transparent, credible and neutral investigation to be carried out to ascertain the facts behind this incident”. The prime minister also said Pakistan would welcome Malaysia's participation in this investigation. ‘They Could Be Freedom Fighters’: Pakistan’s Deputy PM Ishaq Dar Hails Terrorists Who Carried Out Pahalgam Attack (Watch Video).

Ties between India and Pakistan plummeted following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

