Ishaq Dar, who is the Deputy Prime Minister of Pakistan, has made a controversial remarks while speaking about the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Addressing mediapersons on Thursday, April 24, Ishaq Dar used the words "freedom fighters" for terrorists who carried out the Pahalgam attack. "We should be thankful as they (terrorists) could be freedom fighters. We don't know who they are. We made an honest statement. But they (India) are indirectly pointing fingers at Pakistan because of their failure and internal politics," Dar said. On April 22, unspecified number of terrorists opened fire at tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. Twenty five Indians and 1 Nepal national were killed in the attack. India-Pakistan War Imminent? Who Has More Nuclear Weapons, Fighter Jets and Warships? Here’s How 2 Countries’ Militaries Stack Up.

Pakistan’s Deputy PM Ishaq Dar Says Pahalgam Terrorists ‘Could Be Freedom Fighters’

