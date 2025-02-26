Sharjah [UAE] February 26 (ANI/WAM): The Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) approved its recommendations regarding the Sharjah Health Authority's policies, emphasising the need for continued development across the healthcare sector, comprehensive health coverage, and enhanced medical insurance services.

The session also addressed a parliamentary question directed to the police regarding the delay in promotions for agents.

The Council urged the expedited issuance of the Sharjah Health Authority's organisational structure to enhance performance efficiency. This move aims to streamline coordination between healthcare entities while ensuring the authority has the necessary independence to fulfil its responsibilities effectively.

The recommendations included granting the Health Authority greater flexibility in hiring specialised medical professionals, prioritising UAE nationals to improve healthcare quality. The Council also emphasised the need to develop infrastructure to attract investment and strengthen Sharjah Healthcare City as a leading medical hub. Additionally, it stressed expanding health insurance coverage for all registered citizens, ensuring increased benefits to meet growing healthcare demands.

The proposals highlighted the importance of working with Emirates Health Services and other institutions to establish new hospitals and medical facilities, in line with the emirate's growing population. The Council underlined the necessity of implementing stringent procedures to regulate the private healthcare sector, granting the government authority to license healthcare providers, oversee medical facilities, and ensure that services meet global quality standards.

In accordance with Amiri Decree No. (12) of 2010, which established the Sharjah Health Authority, the Council called for consolidating all government healthcare services under the authority to enhance integration and improve overall efficiency in the emirate's healthcare system.

To strengthen emergency and critical care services, the Council recommended bolstering hospital facilities and introducing advanced ambulance services in collaboration with relevant authorities to ensure rapid medical intervention. It also underscored the importance of enhancing autism and addiction treatment centres, reinforcing Sharjah's vision of developing an innovative, integrated healthcare system that meets the highest medical standards.

The session, led by Dr Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Council, opened with a parliamentary inquiry from Council Member Hamad Abdulwahab Al Qwadi, directed to the Sharjah Police General Command regarding the promotion system for agents in the emirate's police and security forces.

Major General Abdullah Mubarak Bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, responded to concerns about the delay in promotions, affirming Sharjah Police's commitment to the directives of Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. He highlighted ongoing efforts to enhance the organisational structure, ensuring a fair and transparent promotion system.

Since assuming administrative responsibilities, Major General Bin Amer has prioritised improving police effectiveness and strengthening the emirate's security framework. He noted that significant structural changes have been implemented, including a new approach to managing assistant agent promotions. This strategy involves a thorough assessment of the 7,000-member police workforce to ensure equity and transparency in career advancement.

Sharjah Police has reviewed all concerns regarding officers and non-commissioned personnel and has presented them to the Ruler of Sharjah. A new framework has been introduced to ensure an equitable promotion process. Additionally, Major General Bin Amer acknowledged challenges related to accommodating police personnel at the Sharjah Police Academy, which remains a key factor in managing promotions effectively.

He reiterated that the Sharjah Police General Command operates within a legal framework that guarantees fairness and equality in career opportunities. All decisions are made in line with top-level directives and regulatory frameworks while prioritising public welfare.

Concluding his remarks, Major General Bin Amer affirmed Sharjah Police's dedication to advancing its institutional framework to improve efficiency and fairness in career development, in alignment with the leadership's vision.

Council Member Hamad Abdulwahab Al Qwadi commended Sharjah Police's efforts in maintaining security and public safety, acknowledging their role in safeguarding stability across the emirate.

Major General Bin Amer also stated that Sharjah Police is actively reviewing job applications to strengthen its workforce with qualified personnel. He highlighted the significance of the evaluation process in ensuring candidates meet the necessary criteria for military service. Upcoming appointments will be announced soon, with a comprehensive review of applications to ensure fair employment opportunities.

The Council Secretariat concluded the session by announcing that the upcoming 11th session is scheduled for Thursday, 13th March, to discuss the policies of the Sharjah Economic Development Department. (ANI/WAM)

