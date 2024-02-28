Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 28 (ANI/WAM): The Emirate of Sharjah is gearing up for its participation in the ITB Berlin, the world's leading travel trade show, slated for March 5-7, 2024.

Themed 'Pioneer the Transition in Travel & Tourism. Together', the Sharjah Pavilion will host an impressive roster of 19 entities, consisting of government and private sectors, spearheaded by Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA).

Participants, representing a broad tourism and hospitality industry spectrum, including cultural and entertainment sectors, will showcase the emirate's multifaceted tourism experiences that have positioned Sharjah as a prime global destination.

The emirate's participation underscores its mission to foster international tourism partnerships to draw a greater influx of visitors and investors, with a keen eye on the European market.Commenting on the upcoming participation, Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCTDA, said: "In an era where the tourism industry witnesses unprecedented dynamism, we must embrace change, pursue innovation, and spearhead development vigorously.

Our ambition is to not only match the pace of global advancements in hospitality, transportation, and leisure but also to set benchmarks in enriching cultural, heritage, and natural explorations.

Our presence at ITB Berlin this year will showcase Sharjah's leading projects, both existing and in the pipeline, and to vividly present our emirate's distinguished attributes, exemplary services, and unique tourism offerings."

Al Midfa added, "Our participation in this year's ITB Berlin effectively contributes to supporting our plans and efforts in line with the vision and directives of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, of enhancing the emirate's position on the global tourism map."

"ITB Berlin is an important platform to promote the emirate as a premier global tourism destination. It opens avenues for international collaborations with key stakeholders, investors, and global entities in the tourism and travel industry.

The European market, with Germany at its core, remains instrumental for Sharjah, marking it as our second-largest European tourism source next to the United Kingdom.

Engaging in this edition is a strategic move to bolster our initiatives and collaborative efforts to elevate the tourism landscape and drive a substantial increase in visitor numbers to our emirate," continued Al Midfa.

Sharjah is set to captivate visitors from Europe and globally at the ITB Berlin, showcasing a spectrum of seamless and integrated tourist experiences that span various sectors--from infrastructure and transportation, highlighted by Sharjah International Airport Authority, Sharjah Airport Travel Agency (SATA) and Air Arabia's exemplary air transport services, to environmental wonders presented by the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) with gems like the Sharjah Safari.

Meanwhile, the Sharjah Marine Club will highlight various marine sports and activities in the emirate.

In heritage, culture, and leisure, Sharjah's rich tapestry is unfurled by the Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA), Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIOH), and Sharjah Classic Cars Club, each narrating the emirate's storied past and vibrant cultural landscape.

The tourism and hospitality sector shines with the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) showcase of its portfolio, including a suite of exclusive staycations and resorts part of the Sharjah Collection, namely Al Faya Retreat, Al Badayer Retreat, Moon Retreat, Kingfisher Retreat, Nomad, Najd Al Meqsar Village and others. (ANI/WAM)

