Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 18 (ANI/WAM): The activities of the Sheikh Zayed Festival kicked off today amid a large public turnout and a dazzling display of fireworks.

The festival is held under the patronage of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the follow-up of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and the supervision of Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President and Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the Sheikh Zayed Festival.

The first day of the festival witnessed a remarkable presence of visitors and tourists who toured the festival's sections and squares and watched the performances, folk art groups, and participated in various events across all the regions of the festival. (ANI/WAM)

