Chelsea (US), Dec 2 (AP) A 3-month-old boy was killed as his parents tried to rescue the baby from the family pet, a hybrid animal that was part dog, part wolf, authorities said.

The boy had been bitten but was alive when first responders arrived shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday at the home in Chelsea. He was transported to Grandview Medical Centre where he was later pronounced dead, news outlets reported.

The “wolf-hybrid” was euthanised and taken to the Alabama State Diagnostics Laboratory in Auburn for further examination, the Shelby County Sheriff's office said.

Shelby County Coroner Lina Evans said the family and investigators know the dog's lineage and confirms there is wolf in that lineage.

The International Wolf Centre has published an extensive online warning against bringing such hybrids into family homes.

“People who own hybrids often find that their pet's behaviour makes it a challenge to care for,” since their genetic makeup makes their behaviour inconsistent and unpredictable in ways that pose safety risks to humans, the centre says.

Chelsea Mayor Tony Picklesimer confirmed the child's death, reporting the baby was killed by an “exotic family pet”.

“It's unthinkable,' Picklesimer said. “How do you ever get over that?" (AP)

