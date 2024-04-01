Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Deir Al-Balah, Apr 1 (AP) Cyprus Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos said on Monday that ships carrying hundreds of tons of aid are approaching war-ravaged Gaza.

Kombos told The Associated Press that the three ships have been granted permission to start offloading their cargo.

The Israel-Hamas war has displaced most of Gaza's population and driven a third of its residents to the brink of famine.

According to US charity World Central Kitchen, the vessels Jennifer, Open Arms, Ledra Dynamic and a barge are carrying enough ready-to-eat items to prepare more than 1 million meals. The items include rice, pasta, flour and canned vegetables.

Earlier this month, the Open Arms ship inaugurated the direct sea route to the Palestinian territory after delivering 200 tons of food, water and other aid. (AP)

