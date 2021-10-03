Colombo [Sri Lanka] October 3 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Sunday began his visit to Sri Lanka by seeking blessings at Sri Dalada Maligawa temple in Kandy city.

The Foreign Secretary was received by Diyawadana Nilame, who is the chief custodian of the temple.

Also Read | Global COVID-19 Caseload Tops 234.5 Million, Deaths Surge to More Than 4.79 Million: Johns Hopkins University.

"Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla begins his visit by seeking blessings at Sri Dalada Maligawa. He was received warmly by Hon'ble Diyawadana Nilame of the temple," the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka said in a tweet.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Saturday reached Sri Lanka's Colombo on his four-day visit to the nation.

Also Read | Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine Update: 'WHO Has Lifted All Barriers for Approval', Says Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko.

Jayanath Colombage, Sri Lanka's Foreign Secretary and High Commissioner of India in Sri Lanka, Gopal Bagley received Shringla upon his arrival in Colombo.

The visit of the Foreign Secretary will provide an opportunity to review bilateral ties between India and Sri Lanka, the progress of ongoing bilateral projects and ongoing cooperation to tackle COVID-19 related disruptions.

Earlier this year, India supplied COVID-19 vaccines to Sri Lanka under the Neighbourhood First policy.New Delhi had also sent COVID-19 vaccines to neighbouring countries Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Myanmar, Afghanistan and Bangladesh under this policy. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)