Singapore, Dec 23 (PTI) Instability in Syria following former president Bashar al-Assad's fall may have spillover effects on Southeast Asia and Singapore, the city state's Internal Security Department (ISD) said on Monday.

Terrorist groups such as the Islamic State and Al-Qaeda are likely to “exploit the current power vacuum to rebuild and recruit”, the Channel News Asia quoted ISD as saying.

Also Read | US President-Elect Donald Trump Threatens 'New Administration Will Try To Regain Control of Panama Canal', Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino Balks at Suggestion.

These groups may capitalise on developments in the country for their propaganda narratives, framing the fall of the Assad regime as a victory for the violent jihadist cause, the ISD said.

“Some may also issue calls for their supporters to join their ranks in Syria or to take inspiration from the victory by engaging in violence in their home countries,” the ISD said.

Also Read | Bangladesh Officially Requests India To Send Former PM Sheikh Hasina Back To Face Trial.

“The security situation in Syria is fluid and bears watching,” it added, noting how the volatile environment could “increase the risk of extremism and terrorism”.

It cited how the civil war in Syria over a decade ago provided fertile ground for the formation of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and the Al-Qaeda-affiliated Al-Nusra Front.

Both groups have attracted hundreds of foreign fighters from Southeast Asian countries while their teachings have reportedly radicalised thousands of Muslims in Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines, inspiring some to launch deadly terrorist attacks in their respective countries, analysts previously noted.

The ISD has also detained radicalised Singaporeans in the past who intended to travel to Syria to engage in armed violence.

The ISD warned it will take firm action against those who intend to engage in armed violence in Singapore or abroad.

“We will not hesitate to take firm action against any individual who supports, promotes, undertakes or makes preparations to engage in armed violence, be it in Singapore or overseas,” a spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Singapore's top security agency was responding to a Channel News Asia query on whether terrorist groups could take advantage of the current situation in Syria to expand their reach, including in Southeast Asia and Singapore.

On December 8, rebels from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) took control of the capital Damascus and other important Syrian cities. After midnight, news emerged that Assad had fled the country for Russia.

The fall of Assad marked the beginning of the end of Syria's 13-year conflict which claimed over 580,000 lives and displaced 12 million others.

HTS denies it still has links with any terror network, but many countries and the UN Security Council have continued to designate the group as a terrorist organisation.

In the wake of Assad's ouster, the Channel News Asia had analysts saying that the Southeast Asian authorities must be vigilant.

However, some experts viewed the risk of a new wave of extremism in Southeast Asia as being relatively low currently.

In October, a 17-year-old Singaporean student was arrested less than a month before his plan to carry out a terror attack in Singapore's heartlands. The teen also intended to travel to Syria to join the Islamic State and engage in armed violence.

In July, Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam said two Singaporeans had been issued restriction orders for supporting terrorism and armed violence. They reportedly became radicalised after Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

One was a 14-year-old boy – the youngest person ever in the country to be issued the restriction order under the Internal Security Act (ISA) – while the other was a 33-year-old woman who was a manager with a statutory board.

In February last year, the ISD said an 18-year-old Singaporean IS supporter was detained in December 2022 after he considered attacking targets, including an army camp and a gravesite at a mosque in Singapore.

The student had also intended to travel overseas, including to Syria, to participate in armed violence.

Two other teenagers who were online contacts of the student were also issued ISA orders for terrorism-related activities.

The ISD has urged the public to remain vigilant to signs that the people around them may have become radicalised and report them to the authorities.

Possible signs of radicalisation include posting or sharing extremist views on social media and expressing support or admiration for terrorists or terrorist groups, as well as the use of violence, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)