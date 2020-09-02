Singapore, Sep 2 (PTI) Singapore cannot send signal that it is no longer welcoming foreign talent, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Wednesday and assured that his government is always on the side of citizens of the city-state, amid calls to do more to protect the Singaporeans in the workforce.

When the government works to attract companies into Singapore and to create jobs, its ultimate aim is always to improve the lives of Singaporeans, Lee said in Parliament.

Also Read | Saudi Arabia Grants UAE’s Request To Let Flights ‘Coming From And Departing to All Countries’ Fly Over Its Airspace.

He added that being open to foreign talent has helped to further this aim, as it has created more opportunities for Singaporeans.

And even as Singapore adjusts its policies on work passes, it must be careful not to send the wrong signal that it is no longer welcoming to others, he stressed.

Also Read | Pranab Mukherjee Death: Bangladesh Observes One-Day State Mourning in Memory of Its 'Real Friend'.

The issue of the foreign workforce in Singapore had been hotly debated in Parliament over the past two days, with calls on the government to do more to protect the Singaporean core in the workforce.

Lee acknowledged that Singaporeans are concerned about fairness, the Channel News Asia reported.

He noted that the numbers of Employment Pass and S Pass holders have come down since COVID-19, and work pass schemes continue to be adjusted.

He said: "There is no comfort in knowing that the total numbers are not too many, if personally we feel that we have been discriminated against at the workplace, or that the Employment Pass holder working beside us somehow has an inside track."

He also reiterated the promise made by several ministers who had spoken before him in the debate: "The government will always be on the side of Singaporeans. What is the point of creating jobs for foreigners, if it does not benefit Singaporeans? Why would we want to do that? Ultimately, our aim is to grow our economy, create good jobs for Singaporeans and raise our standards of living."

Looking back to the past, he said Singapore had succeeded creating a better life for its people in part by being an international hub and serving a global market, and cautioned against turning inwards.

Over the years, the government had worked to attract foreign companies to set up shop here and allowed them to tap foreign talent when Singapore did not have the workers with the skill sets needed, said the prime minister.

But this was on the basis that the companies would also hire Singaporeans and help train them so that they can rise up the ranks and take on these jobs over time.

He cited examples of companies in financial services, semiconductors, oil and gas and information technology that have groomed Singaporeans and put them in senior roles.

Lee also disclosed that even in the depressed economic climate amid the coronavirus pandemic, some companies have expressed interest in coming to Singapore.

For instance, Hyundai Motor has announced plans to set up a major facility to undertake research and development and develop future mobility technologies, he said.

"There are other companies that are keen to invest here, and these include a pharmaceutical company planning to build a facility in Singapore to manufacture vaccines, a company specialising in pandemic risk insurance, and several Fortune 500 companies that are considering moving their regional headquarters to Singapore because of political uncertainties elsewhere, as well as major financial institutions that want to grow their operations here - including IT and backroom operations," he said.

Amid a world in flux with societies under stress and politics becoming more divisive, Singapore is an attractive choice for these companies, Lee underlined.

"Companies are seeking a safe harbour, where the politics is stable, there is rule of law, the people are hardworking and united, and where the country will come through the pandemic safely, and have a bright future," he said.

"We take no joy in the troubles around the world, but it is a fact that in a troubled world, Singapore is one of the few trusted countries that stand out. And we must guard that reputation zealously."

But he also said that for the companies to come, they must also feel welcome, and be allowed to bring in the talent with the expertise required to fill some of the jobs.

"So even as we adjust our work pass policies, we must be careful not to give the wrong impression that we are now closing up, and no longer welcoming foreigners.

“Such a reputation would do us great harm and we have to watch this, because we are being watched," said the Prime Minister.

He noted that publications like the Financial Times and South China Morning Post had recently run articles about how the mood in Singapore on foreigners was changing.

"We have to do the right thing for ourselves, but we must also avoid sending the wrong signals to others."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)