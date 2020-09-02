Riyadh, September 2: Saudi Arabia on Wednesday allowed overflights by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) services to all countries. The decision to allow flights "from all countries" to cross its skies to reach the UAE came days after Saudi Arabia allowed the first Israeli commercial passenger flight to use its airspace to reach UAE. UAE Officially Ends Israel Boycott Amid US-Brokered Historic Deal, Bilateral Business Ties to Begin.

However, in Saudi Arabia's statement did not mention about Kingdom's rivals- Iran or Qatar, whether flights from these countries could cross over its skies. The move came after the request by the UAE for to and fro flights, reported Saudi Press Agency.

On September 1, high-level delegations from Israel and the United States arrived in the UAE. The delegation reached the UAE via the first-ever commercial flight between the Middle Eastern nations. On Saturday, the ruler of the UAE issued Saturday a decree formally ending the country's boycott of Israel amid a US-brokered deal to normalise relations between the two countries. Israel-UAE Deal: Telephone Service Begins Between Two Countries, Israeli News Websites Unblocked by UAE Authorities.

On August 13, Israel and the UAE reached the historic agreement "Abraham Accord" to work towards a "full normalisation of relations." As part of the agreement, Israel will suspend the annexation of Palestinian lands in the occupied West Bank, while it focuses on expanding ties with other Arab countries with other nations in the Muslim world

