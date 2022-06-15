Singapore, Jun 15 (PTI) Singapore's Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan will attend a Special ASEAN-India meeting in New Delhi and meet his counterpart S Jaishankar, the foreign ministry said here.

The minister will co-chair the Special ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi with India's External Affairs Minister Jaishankar on Thursday, and deliver remarks at the Ministerial Session of the Delhi Dialogue XII.

Also Read | Spain Reports Worst June Heatwave in Last 20 Years, Issues High Temperature Alert.

Incidentally, the meeting marks the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-India Dialogue Relations, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The ministers will discuss ways to strengthen the ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership and exchange views on regional and international developments.

Also Read | China-Russia Diplomatic Ties May Spoil As Beijing Bars Moscow's Planes.

Balakrishnan, along with the other ASEAN foreign ministers and ASEAN secretary-general Lim Jock Hoi, will also call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the statement said.

Balakrishnan, who is accompanied by officials from the MFA, will also hold separate meetings with his counterpart Jaishankar, and other ministers and parliamentarians from India, the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)