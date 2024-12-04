Singapore, Dec 4 (PTI) Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has been named the new secretary-general of the People's Action Party that has ruled the prosperous city state since independence.

Wong succeeds Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who stepped down in May this year from the premiership.

Also Read | UK: Nurse Convicted of Killing 7 Babies Quizzed by British Police Over More Infant Deaths.

The secretary-general position is usually held by the Prime Minister.

The People's Action Party (PAP) announced that Wong will be secretary general of PAP with Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat as chairman and Masagos Zulkifli as vice chairman.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Holds Talks With Australian Envoy Philip Green, LoP Expresses Hope for Greater Bilateral Ties Between 2 Nations.

Chan Chun Sing and Desmond Lee were named assistant secretaries while Indian origin minister K Shanmugam was named treasurer.

Meanwhile, PM Wong had said on Tuesday that he was self-isolating at home after testing positive for Covid-19 for the first time.

Wong postponed his engagements, including a visit to Kuala Lumpur, after that.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)