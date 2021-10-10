Singapore, October 10 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore reported 2,809 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total tally in the country to 126,966, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release.

Before this, Singapore's daily new cases had been surpassing 3,000 for five consecutive days.

Also Read | Canada Thanksgiving Day 2021: Know What Will Remain Open And Close in Ottawa, Toronto And Other Cities On The Day Celebrated To Thanks Blessings Of Past Year.

The ministry added that the fall in the number of new cases is likely due to fewer swabs being done over the weekend at Public Health Preparedness Clinics and polyclinics, and is not indicative that the epidemic curve is bending.

Among the new cases, 2,176 were in the community, 631 were in migrant worker dormitories, and two were imported cases.

Also Read | Plane Crashes in Russia’s Tatarstan, 16 Killed.

A total of 1,613 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 292 of serious illnesses requiring oxygen supplementation, and 41 in critical condition in the intensive care units, said the MOH. Besides, nine more cases have passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection.

As of October 9, 83 per cent of the local population have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and 85 per cent have received at least one dose. To date, 411,447 individuals in Singapore have received their booster shots and another 74,000 have booked their appointments. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)