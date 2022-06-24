Singapore, June 24 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore reported 6,516 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total tally to 1,397,074.

Of the new cases, 514 cases were detected through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests and 6,002 through antigen rapid test (ART), according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Also Read | China President Xi Jinping Lashes Out at US, EU Sanctions Against Russia for 3rd Day.

Among the PCR cases, 480 were local transmissions and 34 were imported cases.

Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, 5,394 were local transmissions and 608 were imported cases.

Also Read | US Supreme Court Strikes Down Abortion Rights, Overturns 50-Year-Old Ruling That Legalised It Nationwide.

A total of 357 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with nine cases in intensive care units.

No death was reported from COVID-19 on Friday, keeping the total death toll at 1,408, according to the ministry. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)