Singapore, Jan 23 (PTI) Singapore Tourism Board has initiated a year-long event for Indian travel enthusiasts as the two countries celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations.

“This year, we warmly invite our friends in India to join us for exciting experiences and exclusive offers that celebrate these connections. We look forward to inspiring a renewed discovery of Singapore and ushering in the next decade of rewarding friendship between our countries,” said Markus Tan, Regional Director, India, Middle East, South Asia and Africa, STB, on Thursday.

"One of the most rewarding aspects of Singapore being a much-loved destination for Indian travellers is witnessing the plentiful affinities shared by our two nations," Tan said.

From January to December, travellers from India visiting CapitaLand Malls, Changi Airport Group, ION Orchard, Jewel Changi Airport, Paragon and Mustafa will enjoy attractive deals by these popular retail institutions in Singapore to celebrate this milestone year.

Additionally, 12 leading travel agents across India and carriers like Air India, Indigo, and Singapore Airlines will run exciting campaigns to encourage travel to Singapore in 2025, Tan said.

“As we celebrate 60 years of friendship between India and Singapore, it is truly heartwarming to reflect on the ever-strengthening bonds that have flourished between our nations," said Cheong Ming Foong, Consul-General for the Consulate-General of the Singapore High Commission in Mumbai.

“This milestone offers a wonderful opportunity to honour the deep cultural connections and common experiences that we have built throughout our shared histories, and that will continue to draw our peoples ever closer together in the years to come,” elaborated Cheong.

The events include a surge of wanderlust with FRIENDS OF SINGAPORE, a first-of-kind platform launched to offer Indian content creators Singapore's unique perspective on discerning, experiential travel, unlocking a new level of powerful storytelling for their audiences through the destination's hidden gem experiences.

“Later in the year, indulge in exclusive Singapore programming at ‘Subko – Specialty Coffee Roasters, Bakehouse and Fine Cacao', celebrating the rich resonances between India and Singapore through the medium of food and design,” said STB.

In addition to exciting content celebrating the special connection shared between the two countries, Indian visitors in Singapore can also look forward to a suite of privileges and deals under the ‘JUST BETWEEN US FRIENDS' consumer campaigns.

The STB elaborated on its programme “Friends and fans of Singapore in India have much to look forward to in 2025. THE GAME CHANGERS STUDIO show, and 60 INSIDERS panel will offer travel enthusiasts a multi-dimensional way to discover Singapore's unique spirit and hidden gems, through the eyes of prominent tastemakers and visionaries across India and Singapore.

“HIDDEN GEMS, presented through a unique musical journey by one of India's celebrated artists, whose name will be revealed later, will uncover Singapore's best-kept secrets, through a curation of familiar urban sounds that make the city feel like a home away from home for Indian visitors.”

On Wednesday, the Changi Airport Group reported that passenger traffic between Singapore and India reached 5.5 million in 2024, an increase of 12 per cent over 2023 levels, and exceeding pre-Covid levels by 15 per cent.

“This was the first time passenger traffic between the two countries had surpassed 5 million in a year. Singapore is currently linked to 17 cities in India, more than the 15 in 2019.”

India is among the biggest tourist-generating markets for Singapore.

