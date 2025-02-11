Singapore, Feb 11 (PTI) An Iranian woman, involved in operations of a visa-facilitating travel agency, and her Malaysian husband of Chinese origin will be deported and banned from entering Singapore as they were found to be allegedly engaging in activities that posed a threat to the city state's security.

Parvane Heidaridehkordi (38) has had her long-term visit pass cancelled, and her husband Soo Thean Ling had his permanent resident status revoked, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a statement on February 10.

The MHA said Parvane was involved in the operations of a Singapore-registered travel agency that had sponsored visa applications by terrorism-linked foreigners seeking to enter Singapore.

"Investigations found that the travel agency was a front for an operation directed by a foreigner based overseas. The travel agency has since been deregistered. Her actions were prejudicial to our security," the Channel News Asia quoted the ministry as saying in the statement.

Soo had tried to register a company to undertake travel agency business in Singapore on two occasions after the authorities started investigations into the travel agency.

Soo intended for Parvane to operate these businesses, which would “likely have facilitated Parvane's continued involvement in supporting the entry of terrorism-linked individuals" into Singapore, the MHA said.

Both company registration applications filed by Soo were rejected on national security grounds.

Parvane was declared a prohibited immigrant because she took part in activities that threatened Singapore's national security. Soo was also declared a prohibited immigrant because he is her family member, said the MHA.

"Foreigners in Singapore found to be engaging in activities which pose security risks are liable to have their immigration facilities revoked, and be deported," The Straits Times quoted the MHA as saying.

