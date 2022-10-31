Singapore, Oct 31 (PTI) Singapore's first defence chief and Ambassador Brigadier-General (BG) Kirpa Ram Vij has died. He was 87.

Vij died on Saturday, leaving behind wife Nirmala, three children and their spouses, and five grandchildren.

Born in Hazara district (now Pakistan) in 1937, Vij also served as Singapore's Ambassador to Egypt from 1974 to 1979, with concurrent non-residential accreditation to Pakistan, Yugoslavia, Lebanon, and Ethiopia.

Vij joined the Defence Ministry in 1966 and was instrumental in setting up the Singapore Armed Forces Training Institute (SAFTI).

“Covering Pakistan was a special bonus for me because I had come from Pakistan. Initially I thought the Egyptians wouldn't accept me because I had worked with the Israelis but they were very broadminded,” he had said in a 2011 interview with Friday tabloid Tabla!

His apprehensions notwithstanding, Vij was warmly welcomed and was allowed to carry out his duties with ease to further strengthen Singapore's economic and political ties with Central Asia.

He was resident ambassador to Egypt when Suez Canal was reopened

Vij was sent to Israel with other senior officials to witness first hand the combat training given to the youths there, following which Singapore adopted the Israeli model of National Service, which is mandatory for male youth here.

As Director General Staff from 1970 to 1974, Vij oversaw the transformation and operations of the Singapore Army.

He retired from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) in 1974.

After his public service, he held several senior appointments at shipping group Neptune Orient Lines from 1981 to 1995. During his retirement, he spearheaded the development of Gateway Distriparks, a logistics company in India with Singapore parties.

"Today, we deeply mourn the loss of a loving husband, doting father and grandfather, a trailblazer and a pioneer of Singapore," Channel News Asia quoted his family as saying on Sunday evening.

"We will always cherish his accomplishments and what he has done in service to the community and the nation. He has touched many people and always remained humble and noble, something we shall always aspire to be."

Chief of Defence Force Lieutenant-General Melvyn Ong said he was "deeply saddened" by Vij's death.

"He was an exemplary leader and pioneer of the SAF. My officers and I are fortunate beneficiaries of his legacy and will continue his work to keep Singapore safe and secure," he said.

"We thank BG Kirpa for his many contributions to the SAF and extend our deepest sympathies to his family."

