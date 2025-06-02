Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], June 2 (ANI): "Single voice" is needed to speak in favour of the nation, former External Affairs Minister and senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid stressed on Monday while reacting on his post on X in which he hit out at those "calculating political allegiances" amid the ongoing global outreach program initiated by the Indian government to expose Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

Referring to those posting on X (formerly Twitter), raising objections regarding Khurshid being part of the multi-party delegation with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, he argued that it was not "very encouraging" to say such things when one was serving the nation.

"People keep saying, 'What are you doing in a delegation where there are people from the BJP? What are you doing there?' What are we doing here? (What) we are doing here is what is needed for the country. No matter which party you are from, today, what is needed is a single voice to speak in favour of the nation, and that is what we are doing here. I think when I say, 'Is it so difficult to be a patriot?' - that is the question that has to be asked of those who are putting out tweets and saying things that I think I believe are not very encouraging when you want to do something for the nation," Khurshid told ANI.

He further stated that his visit with the multi-party delegation, led by Janata Dal (United) Sanjay Kumar Jha, to highlight India's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism was not to oppose the government of India but to speak for India.

"Have I come here to oppose the Government of India? If I wanted to do that, I would stay at home," Khurshid said, adding, "People are saying he (Salman Khurshid) is supporting so and so, and he is not supporting so and so; they are supporting the government, etc....I have come here to speak for India. Whoever speaks for India, in whichever way they speak for India, whatever is said for India, we are here to support. It is only a short period of 10-12 days. You have to go back home and do what you are required to do at home. But here for India first, India and only India."

Earlier, Khurshid wrote on X, "When on mission against terrorism, to carry India's message to the world, it's distressing that people at home are calculating political allegiances. Is it so difficult to be patriotic?"

Since the initiation of multi-party delegations, Congress has been persistent in its criticism of the central government for not clearing the names of party leaders it had recommended. The government finalised top leaders from the opposition party, including Shashi Tharoor and Salman Khurshid, as part of the parliamentary delegations going abroad, which upset the Congress.

Apprising about the interactions with people abroad, the Congress leader said there was a total agreement on issues being raised by India regarding zero-tolerance for terrorism, which has been hurting the country for a long time.

"Overall reactions and responses have been very good. Of course, we are meeting several political parties here, and many of them are supporting the government. However, they are separate political parties, and each political party has a particular point of reference or a particular nuance that may vary. But there is a total agreement on the issues on which we have come here, which is to oppose terrorism that has been hurting us so grievously for such a long time and on that, there is complete unanimity, and we are very encouraged by it," Khurshid said.

Congress leader Khurshid is part of a multi-party parliamentary delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, visiting various East Asian countries. The delegation is currently visiting partner countries to reinforce India's firm resolve against cross-border terrorism and its zero-tolerance policy. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)