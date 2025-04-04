California [US], April 4 (ANI): The Office of Tibet in Washington, DC, organized a Sino-Tibet Youth Interaction at the Northern California Tibetan Association Community Center in California, US, on March 28, according to a report from the Central Tibet Administration (CTA).

The conference featured distinguished Chinese democracy advocates Fang Zheng and Zhou Fengsuo, Ginger Duan, a member of the online platform "Chinese Youth Stand 4 Tibet," and Tsultrim Gyatso, the Chinese Liaison Officer at the Office of Tibet, as reported by the CTA.

They explored the evolution of China's democracy movement, its future possibilities, and Tibetan-Chinese relations while engaging with participating local Chinese and Tibetan youth, as cited in the CTA report.

According to the CTA, Fang Zheng provided a brief overview of the Chinese democracy movement's history and stressed the necessity of connecting with the youth to exchange ideas and gain insights.

Zhou Fengsuo shared insights about the potential developments in democracy within China, noting that the new generation of Chinese youth, particularly through movements like the White Paper Movement, has accomplished significant milestones and will persist in their meaningful engagement.

Ginger Duan, who manages the online platform "Chinese Youth Stand 4 Tibet," shared her experiences from teaching at the recently closed Ragya Monastery in Tibet, which allowed her to connect with Tibetans. She highlighted the significance of addressing Tibet-related matters in Chinese to reach the Chinese public.

As stated in the CTA report, she has been actively sharing Tibet-themed infographics in Chinese across various online platforms along with some of her Chinese colleagues.

During the conference, Tibetan and Chinese attendees were divided into groups to share their perspectives, during which they also suggested concepts for future initiatives to improve Tibetan-Chinese dialogue. Numerous university students from Northern California, both Chinese and Tibetan, engaged in thorough discussions about organizing talks centered on Tibet-China issues at academic institutions. (ANI)

