Washington, April 4: Stellantis, owner of 14 iconic automobile brands, including Jeep and Fiat, will lay off 900 employees amid Donald Trump's tariffs announcements. The Stellantis layoffs will be temporary in the United States, and further, the company will pause production in two other countries following the US tariffs. The high reciprocal tariffs by the US on over 180 countries have sparked concerns, and industries have reportedly started considering mass layoffs due to high taxes.

Stellantis has announced that it will temporarily lay off 900 workers in the United States from five facilities. The automobile giant also confirmed stopping production at Mexico and Canada facilities. Donald Trump's tariffs are imposed on various industries of global countries. On April 2, 2025 (Wednesday), the US imposed a 10% baseline on all imports and higher rates for some countries. The levies were followed by 25% duties on automobile imports, as announced by Trump last week. Tech Layoffs Coming to India: 26% Reciprocal US Tariffs on India Imposed by President Donald Trump May Lead to Biggest Job Cuts in 16-Years of History, Says Report.

Antonio Filosa, Stellantis COO (Chief Operating Officer) for the US, said the company would continue to assess these tariffs' medium and long-term effects on all its operations. However, he added that Stellantis decided to take immediate action on account of the Trump tariffs. Several workers will be affected by the Stellantis layoffs and production shutdown decisions. The automobile giant confirmed that it would temporarily pause production at Windsor Assembly in Ontario, Canada, where it produced cars like Chrysler Pacifica, Voyager minivans, and Dodge Charger Daytona for two weeks. It will reportedly impact 4,500 workers. Layoffs 2025: 24,401 Tech Employees Laid Off by 92 Companies, Automobile, Retails, Entertainment and Other Sectors Also Affected.

Stellantis also said that the Toluca Assembly in Mexico will be down for April month, when the company produced the Jeep Compass and Jeep Wagoneer S. Workers will report to work but not make any cars at Toluca, said the company. On the other hand, the five facilities. Stellantis has announced layoffs at five facilities in the United States: Warren Stamping, Sterling Stamping, Indiana Transmission Plant, Kokomo Transmission Plant, and Kokomo Casting Plant.

