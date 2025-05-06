Lahore, May 6 (PTI) Six minor girls, including four sisters, died of suffocation after being accidentally trapped in a wheat storage drum in Punjab province of Pakistan, police said on Monday.

The girls, aged between two and eight, were residents of Kot Momin, Sargodha district, some 200 kilometres from Lahore.

Also Read | India-UK Free Trade Pact: PM Narendra Modi, Counterpart Keir Starmer Seal FTA and Double Contribution Convention Agreements To Boost Trade.

According to police, the girls while playing entered a large wheat storage drum at their home and were trapped inside after the lid accidentally closed, leading to their suffocation to death.

Police said the family elders were away in the fields when the incident took place. “The children cried for help but no one was there to come for their rescue,” police said.

Also Read | India-UK Free Trade Agreement: India FTA to Slash Tariffs on Key Products Including Whisky, Cosmetics, Medical Devices, Says British Government.

The family had recently cleaned the drum and left it unattended in the courtyard.

Four sisters were identified as Samia (8), Amna (6), Sawaira Rani (4) and Dua Fatima (1) and their two cousin victims Maryam (7) and Sonia (6).

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has expressed deep grief over the death of the six girls. She expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolence to the bereaved families.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)