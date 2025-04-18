Florida [US], April 18 (ANI): At least six people were injured in a shooting incident at Florida State University (FSU) in Tallahassee, United States, on Thursday (local time), CNN reported, citing Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare.

One of the injured was in a critical condition due to gunshot wounds, while five others were reported to be in serious condition, a hospital spokesperson told CNN.

A suspect has been taken into custody, and authorities recovered a handgun from the person. A shotgun was also found in the university's Student Union, and another firearm was recovered in the suspect's vehicle, CNN reported, quoting a law enforcement official.

FSU Alert, the university's emergency notifications system, issued a warning on X, stating, "An active shooter has been reported in the area of Student Union. Police are on scene or on the way. Continue to seek shelter and await further instructions. Lock and stay away from all doors and windows, and be prepared to take additional protective measure."

In the aftermath of the incident, the university has announced the cancellation of all classes, events and business operations through Friday. Essential employees were told to check with their supervisors. All athletic events scheduled in Tallahassee over the weekend have also been cancelled.

Following the incident, Tallahassee City Commissioner Jack Porter said, "The whole community is on high alert right now, making sure that every school, every area is as secure as possible."

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said that he has been briefed about the shooting.

"I've been briefed on the Florida State University, Tallahassee, active shooting. I guess it's an active shooter, fully briefed as to where we are right now. It's a shame. Horrible thing, horrible that things like this take place, and we'll have more to say about it later," Trump said while speaking to reporters in the Oval Office.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement to CNN that the administration is "actively monitoring the situation."

"The President has been briefed on the shooting at Florida State University and the White House is actively monitoring the situation," she said. (ANI)

