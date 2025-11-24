Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], November 24 (ANI): At least six people were killed in separate road accidents across Pakistan on Sunday, while several others sustained injuries, Al Jazeera reported, citing an official statement.

In Swabi, four people, including two women, lost their lives when a passenger vehicle travelling from Peshawar to Islamabad went out of control near the River Hundkay and plunged into a gorge. Rescue 1122 confirmed to ARY News.

Nine people were travelling in the vehicle, and five sustained injuries. The injured have been shifted to Bacha Khan Hospital in Peshawar. The deceased include two men and two women, as per Al Jazeera.

Meanwhile, in Karachi, two motorcyclists were killed and another was injured in separate incidents involving heavy vehicles, police reported.

In the first accident, a truck struck two motorcycles in Memon Goth, Malir, near Solangi Stop. One man, identified as Waqas Buriro, died on the spot, while the other, Abdul Wahid Baksh, sustained critical injuries and was shifted to a nearby hospital. The truck driver responsible fled the scene, but the vehicle has been impounded, and efforts are underway to apprehend the driver, as per Al Jazeera.

In a second accident on the Super Highway near Zakaria Goth, a motorcyclist, Shahid, was killed after being hit by a dumper. Police arrested the driver, identified as Fazal, and impounded the dumper involved in the crash.

Authorities noted that, following numerous accidents involving dumpers, tracking devices have been installed in 606 dumpers on the orders of the Deputy Inspector General of Traffic (DIG Traffic) in Karachi. The All Dumper Truck Owners Association (ADTOA) Sindh handed control of these trackers to the Information Technology branch at DIG Traffic's office.

Under the new rules, these dumpers are allowed to operate within Karachi limits during the night, while daytime operations are restricted to Korangi, New Karachi Industrial Area, and the SITE area. The dumpers are also permitted to operate at Bin Qasim Port and Karachi Port. (ANI)

