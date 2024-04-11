Tel Aviv [Israel], April 11 (ANI/TPS): Israel Defense Forces (IDF) the Shin Bet (Israel's anti-terror General Security Services) and Border Police overnight arrested six wanted terrorists throughout Judea and Samaria.

In al-Eizariya near Jerusalem forces arrested two wanted men and confiscated many weapons, including an M-16 rifle, a gun and other weapons.

Another wanted man was arrested in Qabalan near Nablus and in Orif many weapons and incendiary materials were confiscated.

The IDF also said a wanted person was arrested in Kalandia in Benjamin and weapons and military equipment were confiscated.

In Tulkarm and Bir al Basha near Jenin, a wanted person was arrested and another wanted man was arrested in Hebron. (ANI/TPS)

