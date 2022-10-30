Bratislava, Oct 30 (AP) The results of regional and local elections in Slovakia released on Sunday showed that voters didn't use the ballot to punish the coalition government of Prime Minister Eduard Heger for high inflation driven by soaring energy prices.

The heads of six of the country's eight regions were re-elected to their posts, while one of the two new leaders is the son of the previous leader, running as an independent, according to the results released on Sunday by the Slovak Statistics Office.

Also Read | Stampede in Itaewon: Death Toll Rises to 153, 19 People Sustain Serious Injuries in Deadliest Halloween Crowd Crush in South Korea’s History.

In the remaining region, a candidate supported jointly by the ruling coalition and opposition parties won in a result that still suggested the voters preferred stability over a change.

The far right, which headed a regional government in 2013-17, won only one seat in each of two regional assemblies.

Also Read | Mogadishu Car Bombings: 100 Killed, Over 300 Injured in Twin Car Bomb Explosions, Says Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

In a separate local election, only one of the eight biggest cities will have a new mayor — after the previous one didn't seek re-election.

Overall, independent candidates won the most mayoral posts across Slovakia

President Zuzana Caputova welcomed the results.

“People have chosen experienced, democratic candidates and in most cases rejected extremism and populism,” Caputova said. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)