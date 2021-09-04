Ljubljana, Sep 4 (AP) A group of virus deniers and anti-vaccination protesters have broken into the building of Slovenia's public broadcaster, triggering a police intervention.

The confrontation happened Friday night evening in Slovenia's capital, Ljubljana. Local media say about 20 people burst into the RTV Slovenia building and managed to push their way into a news studio before police arrived and drove them out.

Also Read | Philippine Airlines Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in US Amid COVID-19 Crisis.

The studio wasn't on the air when the protesters broke in demanding to be allowed to broadcast their opinions. Vaccine opponents have gathered outside the building for months, often disrupting journalists coming to or from work, the STA news agency reported.

The head of RTVS, Andrej Grah Whatmough, described Friday's incident as “a grave attack on our media house and public media outlet, which we condemn in the strongest terms.” Whatmough says RTVS management will beef up security.

Also Read | Lack of Global Standards Key Barrier to Implement COVID-19 Certificates: Report.

Slovenia has seen an increase in daily reported COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)