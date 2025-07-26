New York [US], July 26 (ANI): Eminent Social Reformer Dr Navneet Kaur represented India and joined UN Women in Urgent Call for Women-Led Solutions Amid Global Crises at the iconic building of the United Nations, New York.

Dr Navneet Kaur, Vice Chairperson of the All India Sustainable Development Council (AISDC), delivered a powerful address at the United Nations High-Level Hearing commemorating the 30th Anniversary of the Beijing Declaration, standing alongside UN Women Executive Director Sima Bahous in demanding transformative action for gender equality, an official statement said.

As a key voice representing India, Dr Kaur joined Bahous and global leaders at the July 24 summit, where the UN Women chief issued a stark warning: "At our current pace, women will wait for more than 100 years for full equality. They cannot wait", Dr Kaur echoed this urgency, declaring, "We are not here to applaud being invited to the table, but to design the agenda. An agenda where every woman and girl is safe everywhere."

Her remarks spotlighted AISDC's frontline work aligning with UN Women's six-pillar Beijing+30 Action Agenda, particularly in combating violence against women and advancing economic inclusion.

Strategic Partnership for Systemic Change, during a high-level meeting with Bahous, Dr Kaur detailed AISDC's proven impact in marginalized Indian communities through Gender Equity Clubs in 200+ schools combatting street harassment; Economic Inclusion Hubs, lifting women out of poverty across 12 states; Rural Book Clubs, driving feminist dialogues on rights and safety; addressing cases of Harassment of women at work place; POSH Committees (ICC )in action, make safer work places for women and young girls, the statement said.

Ms Bahous commended these initiatives as "exactly the grassroots leadership needed to achieve Generation Equality goals," announcing plans to scale AISDC's models through expanded collaboration with UN Women.

Dr Kaur endorsed Bahous' "call to centre gender equality as the engine of sustainable development," emphasising how AISDC's work directly advances UN Women's priorities, namely ending violence through community safety programs, economic justice via micro-enterprise networks and youth leadership training for 15,000+ girls annually

"When women design solutions," Dr Kaur noted, "we see change from village councils to the UN itself."

As per the statement, the High-level meeting also marked 30 years of UN Women and the Beijing 30th Anniversary for gender equality, with Dr. Kaur reflecting, "A room of determined women is rewriting reality - not just policy papers. For 30 years, UN Women has turned hope into action. For 30 years, Beijing's uncompromising vision has guided us. Now, we accelerate."

The All India Sustainable Development Council drives gender-transformative programs across India, directly impacting the lives of 50,000 individuals annually through initiatives aligned with the Beijing Declaration and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Dr Kaur, Vice Chairperson of AISDC, resident of Jammu amd Kashmir, empowers marginalised communities through women-led solutions in education, economic justice, and leadership development. A UN-registered organisation, AISDC advances India's commitments to the Beijing Platform and Generation Equality goals.

This high-level meeting at the UN positions Dr. Kaur as India's bridge between global policy and grassroots impact, aligning her work with supporting UN Women's urgent Beijing+30 Action Agenda while showcasing measurable outcomes.

Dr Kaur, in her address at the UN conference, spotlighted critical concerns that continue to affect women and children, including human trafficking and the growing crisis of missing persons, drug trafficking at sea and compromised ocean governance, child abuse and crimes against children, legal reforms and social safeguards under POSH and POCSO frameworks.

India's women and children deserve security, dignity, and access to opportunity. "We work from the grassroots to the global stage to amplify these voices, and we remain committed to international cooperation that ensures justice and sustainable development for all," said Dr Navneet Kaur during her statement at the High-level meeting in the United Nations. (ANI)

