Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 7: Truecaller, the leading global communications platform, today announced the appointment of Vikas Khanna as Senior Director, Ad Sales, Truecaller India. In this role, Vikas will lead Truecaller's direct sales business for India, with a strong focus on scaling direct brand partnerships, premium inventory adoption and industry-vertical-led solutions, as Truecaller accelerates the next phase of growth for its ads business.

Over the past year, Truecaller has strategically reshaped its advertising organisation, shifting towards industry-led, data-driven sales solutions that help advertisers gain deeper insights, learn faster, and build more tailored, results-focused partnerships. This evolution has enabled the introduction of premium, direct-only inventory, custom innovation packages, and offerings that extend well beyond standard third-party inventory access. At the same time, Truecaller has strengthened its measurement capabilities through advanced analytics and AI-powered insights, including the launch of ROI of Trust - a proprietary framework that brings the real business impact of trust-based advertising to life through tangible advertiser outcomes and case studies.

With over 25 years of leadership experience across print, television, and digital media, Vikas's appointment significantly strengthens Truecaller ads senior leadership team. He has a proven track record of building and scaling high-impact advertising businesses and joins Truecaller after holding senior leadership roles at some of India's most respected media and technology organisations, including Jio Hotstar, Star Sports, ITV Network, TikTok, NewsX, TV18, NDTV Network, Times of India and the India Today Group.

Commenting on the appointment, Hemant Arora, Vice President - Global Ads Business at Truecaller, said, "Direct brand relationships are central to how we see the future of advertising at Truecaller. As a platform that plays a meaningful role in consumers' daily lives, we believe advertising must be built on a data-first approach, powered by AI, and measured beyond surface-level metrics. With strong foundations now in place spanning industry expertise, premium inventory and advanced measurement, this is the right moment to scale. India is a strategic market for us, and Vikas's entrepreneurial mindset and deep market understanding make him the ideal person to take this forward."

On his appointment, Vikas Khanna, Senior Director, Ad Sales at Truecaller India, said, "I'm excited to join Truecaller at a time when trust, attention and outcomes are becoming central to effective advertising. Truecaller's position as a daily-use platform, deeply embedded in consumers' lives, creates a unique opportunity for brands. I look forward to working with the team to build strong direct partnerships, drive industry-led innovation, and deliver meaningful, measurable value for advertisers."

Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 450 million active users, with more than a billion downloads since launch and close to 56 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2024 alone. The company has been headquartered in Stockholm since 2009 and has been publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since October 2021. Advertising is the primary revenue stream for Truecaller. Truecaller Ads serves 5 billion impressions every day and is trusted by over 10,000 brands.

