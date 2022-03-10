Moscow [Russia], March 10 (ANI/Sputnik): Sony's PlayStation unit has decided to suspend all software and hardware shipments to Russia and the PlayStation Store will be also unavailable for Russian users, media reported.

According to the CNBC broadcaster, the decision was made over the Russian decision to launch a military operation in Ukraine. Within the past several days, similar announcements have been made by a number of global companies

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested assistance to defend themselves from ongoing attacks by the Ukrainian troops.

The Western countries have strongly condemned the Russian military operation and boosted the sanctions pressure on Moscow. (ANI/Sputnik)

